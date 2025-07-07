Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New $122,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 121.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $104.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day moving average is $105.29.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.