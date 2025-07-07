Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Client First Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Client First Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 18.3% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $555.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $519.53 and a 200-day moving average of $504.60. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $557.20.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Warehouse Wars: Can BJ’s Take Advantage of Costco’s Weakness?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- CAVA Group: Why the Growth Story Is Just Getting Started
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Forget the Weak Dollar—These 3 Travel Stocks Are Still Taking Off
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.