Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Client First Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Client First Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 18.3% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $555.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $519.53 and a 200-day moving average of $504.60. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $557.20.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

