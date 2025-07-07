EULAV Asset Management Acquires 18,998 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,005 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,998 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $13,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 29.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 38.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 611 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $355.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.75. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $382.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 3.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $3,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,702,833.92. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.29, for a total transaction of $8,457,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,940.54. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 685,915 shares of company stock valued at $222,081,432. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.