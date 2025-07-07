EULAV Asset Management Has $4.19 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 40.4% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 286.6% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 72,093 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 846.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 74,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.4% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE BX opened at $155.13 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.20 and its 200 day moving average is $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.65.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

