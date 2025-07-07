Tradewinds LLC. Sells 117 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Tradewinds LLC. lessened its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $143.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $167.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

