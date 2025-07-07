Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $290.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.53.

Get Progressive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE PGR opened at $260.30 on Monday. Progressive has a 1 year low of $207.50 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.28 and a 200 day moving average of $265.62.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $958,642.83. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,673.31. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $329,901.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,955.98. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,450,948 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 114.0% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.