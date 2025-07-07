BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.56. 66,577,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 49,940,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 57.83% and a negative net margin of 121.31%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 634,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,273.20. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 255,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,860.40. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,987 shares of company stock worth $614,608. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 2,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

