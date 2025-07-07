Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Today – July 6th

Oracle, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, BigBear.ai, Salesforce, and ServiceNow are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories of materials and goods that a manufacturer holds at various stages of the production process. They typically include raw materials awaiting use, work‐in‐progress items being transformed, and finished goods ready for sale. Properly managed stocks help ensure uninterrupted production, timely order fulfillment, and efficient use of working capital. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $7.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,441,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159,668. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $235.49. 7,779,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,466,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $237.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. 201,359,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,846,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $271.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,031,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,799. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.46. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded up $36.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,046.03. 1,205,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a PE ratio of 142.12, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,003.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $962.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Recommended Stories