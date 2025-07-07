SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.03. Approximately 32,115,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 52,305,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.73.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.91.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,944.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,422.62. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,095 shares of company stock worth $3,939,168. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

