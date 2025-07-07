Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading 4.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.92 and last traded at $45.53. 106,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 474,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 196.25%. The business had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Articles

