Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.57 and last traded at $46.64. Approximately 11,506,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 69,109,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 667,000 shares of company stock worth $29,949,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 929.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

