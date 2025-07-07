Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading 4.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.42. Approximately 11,587,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 18,078,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rocket Lab from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -94.18 and a beta of 2.15.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 5,194 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $155,820.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 530,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,906,900. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $21,328,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,083,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,170,208.53. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,130,995 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,039 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,029,546 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 30,853.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,136 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $94,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,195 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,623,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth $56,977,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth $47,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.