Reviewing Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) and BlastGard International (OTCMKTS:HCGS)

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) and BlastGard International (OTCMKTS:HCGS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Donaldson shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Donaldson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of BlastGard International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Donaldson and BlastGard International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson $3.59 billion 2.29 $414.00 million $2.98 23.62 BlastGard International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Donaldson has higher revenue and earnings than BlastGard International.

Risk & Volatility

Donaldson has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlastGard International has a beta of -3.99, indicating that its stock price is 499% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Donaldson and BlastGard International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson 1 1 1 0 2.00 BlastGard International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Donaldson currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.56%. Given Donaldson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Donaldson is more favorable than BlastGard International.

Profitability

This table compares Donaldson and BlastGard International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson 9.94% 28.86% 14.63% BlastGard International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Donaldson beats BlastGard International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets; and to independent distributors, and OEM dealer networks. The company's Industrial Solutions segment offers dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air and industrial gasses purification systems; and hydraulic and lubricated rotating equipment applications, as well as gas and liquid filtration for industrial processes. This segment sells its products to various distributors, OEMs, and end-users. Its Life Sciences segment provides micro-environment gas and liquid filtration for food, beverage, and industrial processes; bioprocessing equipment, that includes bioreactors and fermenters; and bioprocessing consumables, such as chromatography devices, reagents and filters, and polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products, as well as specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives, semi-conductor manufacturing and sensors, battery systems, and powertrain components to OEMs and various end-users. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About BlastGard International

HighCom Global Security, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. The company offers ballistic helmets, hard armor plates, soft armor vests, and ballistic shields. It also provides BlastWrap, a blast mitigation technology that contains explosions and suppresses resulting flash fires. The company was formerly known as BlastGard International, Inc. and changed its name to HighCom Global Security, Inc. in June 2017. HighCom Global Security, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

