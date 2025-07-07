Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,822 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $51,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Walmart Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $98.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.36. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $784.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,064,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,252,135. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,710,319 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

