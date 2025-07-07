Comparing McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF)

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) and Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

McEwen Mining has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerro Grande Mining has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McEwen Mining and Cerro Grande Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $174.48 million 3.45 -$43.69 million ($0.57) -19.56 Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -$390,000.00 N/A N/A

Cerro Grande Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McEwen Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for McEwen Mining and Cerro Grande Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 4 1 3.20 Cerro Grande Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

McEwen Mining presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.55%. Given McEwen Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Cerro Grande Mining.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and Cerro Grande Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -17.51% -6.03% -4.37% Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Cerro Grande Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Cerro Grande Mining

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and industrial mineral deposits. It holds interests in Tordillo project, which covers an area of 6,632 hectares located to the southwest of Pimenton; Pimenton mine; and limestone deposits, including Catedral and Cal Norte. The company was formerly known as South American Gold and Copper Company Limited and changed its name to Cerro Grande Mining Corporation in March 2011. Cerro Grande Mining Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

