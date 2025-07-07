Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 3,586 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,341,391,000 after purchasing an additional 526,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,652,768,000 after acquiring an additional 157,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,088,037,000 after acquiring an additional 531,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,725,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.17.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE MCD opened at $293.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.11 and a 200-day moving average of $302.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

