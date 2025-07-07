LZ Technology (NASDAQ:LZMH) Shares Down 22.3% – Time to Sell?

LZ Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LZMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 22.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 347,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 585,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

LZ Technology Trading Down 14.7%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.04.

LZ Technology Company Profile

As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.

