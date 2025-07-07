5,000 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Acquired by BOCHK Asset Management Ltd

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. Howmet Aerospace comprises about 0.4% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 98,642 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,737.48. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $180.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.68 and a 200 day moving average of $139.49. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.22 and a fifty-two week high of $187.51.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.03%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.