TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $14.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $283.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.52 and its 200-day moving average is $265.68.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.