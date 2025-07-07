Capital Management Associates Inc Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $240.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.29.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

