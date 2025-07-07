SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.88 and last traded at $69.64, with a volume of 37106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.38.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average is $64.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

