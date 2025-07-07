Dupree Financial Group LLC Invests $3.10 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,948 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $313.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $664,989. This represents a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 829,509 shares of company stock worth $277,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

