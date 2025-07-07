Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Decreased by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.3% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $779.60 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $773.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $738.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.