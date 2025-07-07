T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.70 and last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 35751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.16.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,466.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Stories

