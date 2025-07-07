Centennial Bank AR Trims Stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Centennial Bank AR decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $61.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Corporation has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $66.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

