Analyzing Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) and Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF)

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) and Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Triple Flag Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Loncor Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple Flag Precious Metals 1.71% 7.69% 7.51% Loncor Gold N/A -23.02% -19.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triple Flag Precious Metals and Loncor Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Triple Flag Precious Metals and Loncor Gold”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple Flag Precious Metals $268.99 million 18.04 -$23.08 million $0.03 805.30 Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$4.16 million ($0.03) -13.17

Loncor Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Triple Flag Precious Metals. Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triple Flag Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Triple Flag Precious Metals and Loncor Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple Flag Precious Metals 0 3 3 1 2.71 Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Triple Flag Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Triple Flag Precious Metals is more favorable than Loncor Gold.

Summary

Triple Flag Precious Metals beats Loncor Gold on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure to gold, silver, nickel, copper, zinc, and lead. It holds a royalty interest in the Beta Hunt mine located in Pert, Wester Australia; the Camino Rojo gold and silver mine located in Mexico; the El Mochito polymetallic mine located in north-western Honduras; and La Colorada polymetallic mine located in Mexico. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2016 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo. It also holds 100% interest in the Isiro properties that consist of 11 exploration permits covering an area of 1,884 square kilometers situated in the province of Haut Uele, northeastern Congo. In addition, Loncor Gold Inc. owns interest in North Kivu, Ngayu, Devon, Navarro, and Yindi projects. The company was formerly known as Loncor Resources Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Gold Inc. in June 2021. Loncor Gold Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

