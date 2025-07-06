Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 49,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 37,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 8.2%
Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.40. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
