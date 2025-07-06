Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,656 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.98% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $17,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $2,416,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth $479,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $1,541,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 6.9%

BJUL stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $244.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

