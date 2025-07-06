Cloud Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 502 Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Atlassian by 372.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $213.43 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.45.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.19.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $1,640,080.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,044,883.05. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $1,640,080.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 467,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,044,883.05. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,815 shares of company stock valued at $85,532,872 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

