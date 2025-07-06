Drake & Associates LLC Purchases 7,546 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 6.9% of Drake & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $24,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1%

JAAA stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

