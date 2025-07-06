Cloud Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 52,093 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cloud Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,676,000 after buying an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 47,541 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $67.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.58. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $67.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

