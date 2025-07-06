Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,126 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after purchasing an additional 83,149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3207 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

