Compass Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 306.1% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,664.30. This represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $122.03 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.21.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

