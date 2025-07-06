Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Invests $53,000 in HeartSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HeartSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. owned about 1.75% of HeartSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
HeartSciences Stock Performance
HeartSciences stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. HeartSciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on HeartSciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.
About HeartSciences
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
