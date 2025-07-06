Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $17.53 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,107 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $17,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJAN. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3,413.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 484,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 470,957 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,244,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 357.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 157,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 122,985 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $4,566,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $2,664,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BJAN opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.68. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

