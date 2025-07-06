Traveka Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,848,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 3,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.45. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $97.22.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 167.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,560 shares in the company, valued at $419,216. This represents a 39.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.33 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

