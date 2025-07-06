Crew Capital Management Ltd. Grows Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XTWO. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 311,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,355,000 after acquiring an additional 205,265 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,255,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 226.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTWO opened at $49.26 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

