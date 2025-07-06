Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 56,940 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,940 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 9.59% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $17,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMAR. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.