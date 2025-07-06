Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Boosted by Financial Architects LLC

Financial Architects LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Financial Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 94,112 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.13 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

