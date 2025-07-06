Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $47.25 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,324,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,855 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $47,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAPR. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 50.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 6.9%

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $848.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.