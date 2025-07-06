Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 4.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after buying an additional 2,296,069 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,002,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,332,803,000 after acquiring an additional 156,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,814,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,954,961,000 after acquiring an additional 619,619 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,202,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,366,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Oracle by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,620,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,269,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,892 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities set a $240.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,103,603. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 3.2%

ORCL opened at $237.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.25. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.