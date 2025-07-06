Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 8.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 14,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,680,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,858,332,000 after acquiring an additional 756,192 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8.7% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 153,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:MDT opened at $88.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.