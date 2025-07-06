Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $16,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 641.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

