Leeward Investments LLC MA Trims Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.08% of Leidos worth $13,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE LDOS opened at $164.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.28. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price objective on Leidos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

