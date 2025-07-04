JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) is MBA Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.6% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MBA Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Betterment LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9%

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

