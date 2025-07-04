Tilson Financial Group Inc. Has $6.23 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,547 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

BATS DFIC opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $31.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

