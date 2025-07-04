Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July (BATS:TFJL) Shares Sold by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July (BATS:TFJL – Free Report) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,984 shares during the quarter. SMART Wealth LLC owned 1.05% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFJL. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 40,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period.

Get Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July alerts:

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS:TFJL opened at $19.88 on Friday. Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – Quarterly (TFJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to provide the price return of a long-term US Treasuries ETF, up to a cap, while minimizing the downside risk over a 3-month period. The actively-managed fund provides such exposure via FLEX options and collateral.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.