SMART Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,025 American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

SMART Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.25.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $328.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $329.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.35 and a 200 day moving average of $289.65.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

