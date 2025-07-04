Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Has $701,000 Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Naria Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,226,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,638,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,282,000 after buying an additional 1,529,884 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $55,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 887,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,573,000 after buying an additional 319,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

GLNG stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,382.49 and a beta of 0.56.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLNG shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DNB Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

