Tilson Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tilson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,856,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,939,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,415,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,985,000 after buying an additional 737,578 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,167,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after buying an additional 368,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 613.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 235,919 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFIS opened at $30.00 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

